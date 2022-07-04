Oak Ridge Investments LLC Has $3.35 Million Stock Holdings in Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD)

Oak Ridge Investments LLC trimmed its position in Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD – Get Rating) by 33.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 127,924 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65,550 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC owned approximately 0.24% of Construction Partners worth $3,349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Construction Partners by 42.2% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 182,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,366,000 after acquiring an additional 54,179 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Construction Partners by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 309,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,327,000 after acquiring an additional 53,338 shares during the period. Pembroke Management LTD raised its position in shares of Construction Partners by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 549,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,156,000 after acquiring an additional 31,743 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Construction Partners by 338.5% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 164,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,844,000 after acquiring an additional 127,361 shares during the period. Finally, Lindenwold Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Construction Partners in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.45% of the company’s stock.

In other Construction Partners news, SVP John L. Harper purchased 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.94 per share, with a total value of $628,200.00. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $314,100. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 24.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of ROAD traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $20.58. 8,003 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 319,695. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 79.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.95. Construction Partners, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.02 and a 52 week high of $44.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $243.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $218.14 million. Construction Partners had a return on equity of 3.30% and a net margin of 1.25%. Construction Partners’s revenue was up 35.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Construction Partners, Inc. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

ROAD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Sidoti initiated coverage on Construction Partners in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James raised Construction Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.50.

Construction Partners, Inc, a civil infrastructure company, engages in the construction and maintenance of roadways across Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina. The company, through its subsidiaries, provides various products and services to public and private infrastructure projects, with a focus on highways, roads, bridges, airports, and commercial and residential developments.

