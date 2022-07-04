Oak Ridge Investments LLC Has $6.03 Million Stock Position in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Oak Ridge Investments LLC cut its holdings in shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) by 21.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,047 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 10,450 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC owned 0.07% of Five Below worth $6,026,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FIVE. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Five Below during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Five Below during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Five Below during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Five Below by 57.3% during the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 354 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Five Below during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Institutional investors own 99.20% of the company’s stock.

FIVE traded down $0.44 on Monday, reaching $112.99. 32,750 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 986,766. The company has a market cap of $6.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.25, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $133.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $158.11. Five Below, Inc. has a 52-week low of $110.09 and a 52-week high of $237.86.

Five Below ( NASDAQ:FIVE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 8th. The specialty retailer reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $639.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $652.73 million. Five Below had a net margin of 9.06% and a return on equity of 24.53%. Five Below’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Five Below, Inc. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FIVE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Five Below from $249.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Five Below to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Five Below from $155.00 to $154.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on Five Below from $175.00 to $158.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on Five Below in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $181.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Five Below presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.72.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, such as glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

