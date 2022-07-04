Oak Ridge Investments LLC Has $9.33 Million Stock Holdings in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI)

Oak Ridge Investments LLC lessened its holdings in shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI – Get Rating) by 21.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 155,524 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,338 shares during the period. YETI makes up approximately 1.0% of Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s holdings in YETI were worth $9,328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of YETI in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in YETI during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of YETI in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of YETI by 1,217.6% in the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of YETI by 79.3% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. 96.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of YETI stock traded up $1.32 on Monday, reaching $44.59. 29,259 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,419,191. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $38.77 and a one year high of $108.82. The company has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.06, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company has a 50-day moving average of $46.13 and a 200-day moving average of $58.46.

YETI ( NYSE:YETI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $293.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.13 million. YETI had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 47.22%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on YETI shares. Roth Capital lowered their target price on YETI from $80.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Cowen lowered their target price on YETI from $89.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Raymond James lowered their price target on YETI from $86.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on YETI from $90.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on YETI from $89.00 to $71.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, YETI has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.06.

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as cargo, bags, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, such as colsters, lowballs, wine tumblers, stackable pints, mugs, tumblers, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, jug mounts, and bottle slings under the Rambler brand.

