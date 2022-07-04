Oak Ridge Investments LLC Sells 13,896 Shares of Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT)

Oak Ridge Investments LLC lessened its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Rating) by 32.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 28,407 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 13,896 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC owned 0.06% of Euronet Worldwide worth $3,697,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Euronet Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at about $377,320,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,702,498 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $322,057,000 after acquiring an additional 187,610 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,333,375 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $278,068,000 after acquiring an additional 474,285 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 51.4% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,213,285 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $144,587,000 after acquiring an additional 412,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 72.0% in the fourth quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,179,456 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $140,556,000 after acquiring an additional 493,579 shares in the last quarter. 94.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Euronet Worldwide alerts:

NASDAQ EEFT traded down $1.70 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $98.89. 16,389 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 558,180. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $113.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a 52 week low of $96.30 and a 52 week high of $149.92. The stock has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a PE ratio of 60.30 and a beta of 1.42.

Euronet Worldwide ( NASDAQ:EEFT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $718.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $726.46 million. Euronet Worldwide had a return on equity of 14.04% and a net margin of 2.89%. The company’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on EEFT. UBS Group began coverage on Euronet Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $163.00 price objective on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on Euronet Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $164.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on Euronet Worldwide from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Euronet Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $174.40.

Euronet Worldwide Profile (Get Rating)

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, agents, retailers, merchants, content providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company's Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Euronet Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euronet Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.