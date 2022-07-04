Oak Ridge Investments LLC Sells 36,924 Shares of Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR)

Oak Ridge Investments LLC trimmed its position in Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR – Get Rating) by 33.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 73,284 shares of the software’s stock after selling 36,924 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Altair Engineering worth $4,719,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Matrix Capital Management Company LP increased its holdings in Altair Engineering by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP now owns 8,600,000 shares of the software’s stock worth $664,952,000 after purchasing an additional 419,411 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc increased its holdings in Altair Engineering by 75.2% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 493,900 shares of the software’s stock worth $38,188,000 after purchasing an additional 212,002 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its holdings in Altair Engineering by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,270,939 shares of the software’s stock worth $174,752,000 after purchasing an additional 197,646 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its holdings in Altair Engineering by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 3,873,734 shares of the software’s stock worth $299,517,000 after purchasing an additional 100,732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Altair Engineering during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,186,000. 97.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Altair Engineering stock traded down $0.43 during trading on Monday, hitting $52.07. The stock had a trading volume of 9,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 292,428. Altair Engineering Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.50 and a 12 month high of $82.96. The business’s 50-day moving average is $53.02 and its 200 day moving average is $59.99.

Altair Engineering ( NASDAQ:ALTR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The software reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $159.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.16 million. Altair Engineering had a negative net margin of 2.15% and a positive return on equity of 3.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Altair Engineering Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Altair Engineering from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, June 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.75.

In other Altair Engineering news, CEO James Ralph Scapa sold 2,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.31, for a total transaction of $124,261.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 161,139 shares in the company, valued at $7,945,764.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Uwe Schramm sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.47, for a total transaction of $166,410.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 44,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,457,820.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 11,454 shares of company stock worth $603,037. 22.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Altair Engineering Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions in the areas of simulation, high-performance computing, data analytics, and artificial intelligence worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Software and Client Engineering Services. The Software segment includes solvers and optimization technology products, high-performance computing software applications and hardware products, modeling and visualization tools, data analytics and analysis products, and Internet of Things platform and analytics tools, as well as support and the complementary software products.

