Oak Ridge Investments LLC Trims Position in CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD)

Oak Ridge Investments LLC decreased its position in shares of CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD – Get Rating) by 34.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 45,294 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,240 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s holdings in CONMED were worth $6,728,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in CONMED by 113.2% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CONMED during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of CONMED by 42.4% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in CONMED in the 4th quarter valued at about $132,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in CONMED in the 4th quarter valued at about $217,000.

NYSE:CNMD traded up $1.13 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $96.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 367,130. The business’s 50-day moving average is $110.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $130.33. The company has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of 49.94, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.34. CONMED Co. has a 52-week low of $87.24 and a 52-week high of $159.11.

CONMED ( NYSE:CNMD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $242.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.77 million. CONMED had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 6.19%. CONMED’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that CONMED Co. will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. CONMED’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.24%.

CNMD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of CONMED from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on CONMED from $160.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CONMED presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.00.

In related news, Director Jerome J. Lande sold 1,521 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.00, for a total transaction of $177,957.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $281,619. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Todd W. Garner sold 2,662 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.79, for a total value of $265,640.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,183 shares of company stock worth $1,136,118 in the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for surgical procedures worldwide. It offers orthopedic surgery products, including TruShot with Y-Knot All-In-One Soft Tissue Fixation System, Y-knot All-Suture Anchors, and PopLok Knotless Suture Anchors, which provide unique clinical solutions to orthopedic surgeons for the repair of soft tissue injuries, as well as supporting products that enable surgeons to perform minimally invasive sports medicine surgeries.

