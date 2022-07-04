Oddz (ODDZ) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $344,129.00

Oddz (ODDZ) traded down 1.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 4th. One Oddz coin can currently be bought for $0.0194 or 0.00000098 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Oddz has traded 10.9% lower against the US dollar. Oddz has a market cap of $1.16 million and $344,129.00 worth of Oddz was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.57 or 0.00154780 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005058 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 22.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $169.88 or 0.00860046 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.64 or 0.00084247 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002328 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001633 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00015627 BTC.

About Oddz

Oddz’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 59,949,281 coins. Oddz’s official Twitter account is @oddz_finance

Buying and Selling Oddz

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oddz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oddz should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Oddz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

