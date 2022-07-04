ODP (NASDAQ:ODP) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of ODP (NASDAQ:ODP – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Thursday morning.
Shares of NASDAQ ODP opened at $30.35 on Thursday. ODP has a fifty-two week low of $28.85 and a fifty-two week high of $49.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.70 and a beta of 1.87.
ODP (NASDAQ:ODP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The specialty retailer reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. ODP had a negative net margin of 2.37% and a positive return on equity of 13.58%. The company’s revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share.
About ODP (Get Rating)
The ODP Corporation provides business services and supplies, products, and digital workplace technology solutions for small, medium, and enterprise businesses. The company operates in two divisions, Business Solutions and Retail. The Business Solutions division offers office supply products and services, cleaning and breakroom supplies, technology services, copy and print services, and office furniture products and services through sales forces, catalogs, and telesales, as well as through Internet Websites in the United States, Puerto Rico, the U.S.
