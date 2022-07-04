Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ OVBC opened at $30.99 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $147.88 million, a P/E ratio of 12.01 and a beta of 0.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $30.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. Ohio Valley Banc has a 52-week low of $23.87 and a 52-week high of $32.29.

Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $13.71 million during the quarter. Ohio Valley Banc had a net margin of 22.62% and a return on equity of 8.83%.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. Ohio Valley Banc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.56%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Ohio Valley Banc by 7.2% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 122,161 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,689,000 after buying an additional 8,218 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Ohio Valley Banc by 12.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,129 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 1,224 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ohio Valley Banc by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 155,128 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,654,000 after buying an additional 1,044 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Ohio Valley Banc by 0.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 77,454 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,339,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Ohio Valley Banc in the first quarter worth $201,000. Institutional investors own 13.61% of the company’s stock.

About Ohio Valley Banc

Ohio Valley Banc Corp. operates as the bank holding company for The Ohio Valley Bank Company that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Consumer Finance. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, time, and money market accounts, as well as individual retirement accounts, demand deposits, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

