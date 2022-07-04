Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) Position Raised by Tributary Capital Management LLC

Tributary Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) by 66.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 397,714 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 158,382 shares during the quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet were worth $17,086,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of OLLI. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 22.1% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 31,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,872,000 after buying an additional 5,628 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 79.8% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 13,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $827,000 after purchasing an additional 6,086 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 3.7% during the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 31.8% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fenimore Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 40.4% during the fourth quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 224,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,494,000 after purchasing an additional 64,660 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock traded up $2.58 during trading on Monday, hitting $61.33. 45,337 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,505,542. The stock has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.26, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.87. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.67 and a twelve month high of $95.43. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.84.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet ( NASDAQ:OLLI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 8th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.10). Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 8.58%. The firm had revenue of $406.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $417.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on OLLI. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Craig Hallum raised Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Stephens lowered their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 25th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $83.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ollie’s Bargain Outlet currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.53.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

