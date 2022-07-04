Olympia Financial Group (TSE:OLY) Sets New 1-Year High at $65.00

Olympia Financial Group Inc. (TSE:OLY – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$65.00 and last traded at C$64.15, with a volume of 500 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$62.50.

The stock has a market cap of C$156.39 million and a P/E ratio of 20.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$57.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$52.58.

Get Olympia Financial Group alerts:

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 20th. Olympia Financial Group’s payout ratio is 90.79%.

Olympia Financial Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Olympia Trust Company, operates as a non-deposit taking trust company in Canada. The company operates through Investment Account Services, Currency and Global Payments, Private Health Services Plan, Exempt Edge, Corporate and Shareholder Services, and divisions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Olympia Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olympia Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.