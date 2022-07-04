Only1 Price Tops $0.0234 on Top Exchanges (LIKE)

Only1 (LIKE) traded 3.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 4th. Over the last seven days, Only1 has traded 4.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Only1 has a total market cap of $2.81 million and approximately $328,979.00 worth of Only1 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Only1 coin can now be bought for about $0.0234 or 0.00000119 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Only1 Profile

LIKE is a coin. Its genesis date was February 8th, 2018. Only1’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 120,198,548 coins. Only1’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “LikeCoin is a social-media-oriented cryptocurrency based on the ERC20 algorithm. LIKE is used as a medium for reward content providers by receiving “likes” or direct payments from readers and audiences. LikeCoin decentralized token main role is to promote a movement to redistribute the income generated by content creation. “

Buying and Selling Only1

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Only1 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Only1 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Only1 using one of the exchanges listed above.

