Opawica Explorations (CVE:OPW) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.10

Shares of Opawica Explorations Inc. (CVE:OPW – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.10, with a volume of 1407352 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.13.
The company has a current ratio of 5.45, a quick ratio of 4.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.18 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.00.
About Opawica Explorations (CVE:OPW)
Featured Articles
- Using MarketBeat Market Data Tools To Find Strong Stocks in a Bear Market
- Schnitzer Steel Witnesses A Strong Quarter On The Back Of Strong Domestic Demand
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/27 – 7/1
- Accolade Moves Higher But Growth Is Slowing
- ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (ZIM): Don’t Miss This Dividend
Receive News & Ratings for Opawica Explorations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Opawica Explorations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.