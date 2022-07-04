Opawica Explorations (CVE:OPW) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.10

Shares of Opawica Explorations Inc. (CVE:OPW – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.10, with a volume of 1407352 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.13.

The company has a current ratio of 5.45, a quick ratio of 4.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.18 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.00.

Opawica Explorations Inc, a junior resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for gold and base metal deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the Arrowhead property that consists of 19 mineral claims covering an area of 400.76 hectares located in the Joannes Township, Quebec; and the Bazooka property, which comprises 41 mineral claims covering an area of 1320.92 hectares located in the Beauchastel Township, Quebec.

