Oppenheimer Trims 89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) Target Price to $15.00

89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Oppenheimer from $40.00 to $15.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on ETNB. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on 89bio from $62.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 25th. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on 89bio from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on 89bio from $54.00 to $19.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on 89bio to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price target on 89bio from $46.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, 89bio has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $26.63.

Shares of ETNB opened at $3.24 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.36. 89bio has a 52-week low of $2.00 and a 52-week high of $21.47. The firm has a market cap of $65.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a quick ratio of 7.36, a current ratio of 7.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

89bio ( NASDAQ:ETNB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($1.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.38) by $0.12. On average, equities analysts expect that 89bio will post -4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of 89bio during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of 89bio during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in shares of 89bio during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in 89bio during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in 89bio during the first quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

89bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is pegozafermin, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

