Oracle Co. Japan (OTCMKTS:OCLCF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Oracle Co. Japan (OTCMKTS:OCLCF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 120,800 shares, a drop of 38.2% from the May 31st total of 195,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,208.0 days.
Shares of OCLCF remained flat at $$57.29 during midday trading on Monday. Oracle Co. Japan has a 12-month low of $54.81 and a 12-month high of $92.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.32.
