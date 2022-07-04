Oracle Co. Japan (OTCMKTS:OCLCF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Oracle Co. Japan (OTCMKTS:OCLCF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 120,800 shares, a drop of 38.2% from the May 31st total of 195,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,208.0 days.

Shares of OCLCF remained flat at $$57.29 during midday trading on Monday. Oracle Co. Japan has a 12-month low of $54.81 and a 12-month high of $92.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.32.

Oracle Corporation Japan engages in the development and sale of software and hardware products and solutions in Japan. The company operates through three segments: Cloud and License, Hardware Systems, and Services. It sells software solutions, such as relational database management software, middleware, and applications; hardware, including servers, storage devices, and network devices for use in building and operating IT environments, such as cloud computing environments; and cloud services through Internet and other networks, as well as provides software license update rights and technical support.

