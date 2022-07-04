Orbs Price Reaches $0.0416 on Exchanges (ORBS)

Orbs (ORBS) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 3rd. One Orbs coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0416 or 0.00000218 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Orbs has a market capitalization of $119.75 million and approximately $20.67 million worth of Orbs was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Orbs has traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Orbs

Orbs (CRYPTO:ORBS) is a coin. It was first traded on March 14th, 2018. Orbs’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,876,767,039 coins. Orbs’ official Twitter account is @OrbisToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . Orbs’ official message board is www.orbs.com/blog . The official website for Orbs is www.orbs.com . The Reddit community for Orbs is /r/ORBS_Network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Orbs combine scalability, low fees and isolation between virtual chains with Ethereum’s mature decentralized asset ecosystem. The Orbs Proof-of-Stake (PoS) ecosystem is the backbone of the Orbs network and the Universe that is being created. This ecosystem serves as the foundation for the security and operation of the network, enabling an optimal platform for decentralized applications. The Orbs Universe is centered around three core roles – Validators, Guardians and Delegators. “

Orbs Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orbs directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orbs should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Orbs using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

