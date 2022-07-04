Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the medical research company’s stock.

ONVO opened at $1.76 on Thursday. Organovo has a 1-year low of $1.71 and a 1-year high of $9.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.34 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.34 and a 200-day moving average of $3.09.

Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, June 10th. The medical research company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.50 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Organovo stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Organovo Holdings, Inc. ( NASDAQ:ONVO Get Rating ) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 25,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. owned approximately 0.29% of Organovo as of its most recent SEC filing. 26.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Organovo Holdings, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing 3D tissues that recapitulate key aspects of human disease. Its 3D human tissue platform includes its proprietary NovoGen Bioprinters, which are automated devices that enable the fabrication of 3D living tissues comprised mammalian cells; and related technologies for preparing bio-inks and bioprinting multicellular tissues with complex architecture.

