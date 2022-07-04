Orient Overseas (International) Limited (OTCMKTS:OROVF) Short Interest Update

Orient Overseas (International) Limited (OTCMKTS:OROVF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 260,900 shares, a growth of 37.4% from the May 31st total of 189,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 434.8 days.
Shares of OROVF remained flat at $$28.14 on Monday. Orient Overseas has a one year low of $14.89 and a one year high of $36.59. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.80.
About Orient Overseas (International)
