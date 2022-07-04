Ormeus Coin 1-Day Volume Tops $267.00 (ORMEUS)

Ormeus Coin (ORMEUS) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 4th. Ormeus Coin has a total market capitalization of $16,717.14 and $267.00 worth of Ormeus Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ormeus Coin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Ormeus Coin has traded down 18.8% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.15 or 0.00147341 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005050 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 24.6% against the dollar and now trades at $169.89 or 0.00858659 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.96 or 0.00085716 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001638 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002337 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00015668 BTC.

Ormeus Coin Coin Profile

Ormeus Coin’s genesis date was August 28th, 2017. Ormeus Coin’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 35,904,998 coins. The Reddit community for Ormeus Coin is /r/ormeuscoin . The official message board for Ormeus Coin is medium.com/ormeus . Ormeus Coin’s official Twitter account is @ormeuscoin . The official website for Ormeus Coin is ormeuscoin.com

Ormeus Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ormeus Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ormeus Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ormeus Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

