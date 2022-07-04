Outbrain Inc. (NASDAQ:OB) Short Interest Update

Outbrain Inc. (NASDAQ:OB – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 963,400 shares, an increase of 22.5% from the May 31st total of 786,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 352,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days. Currently, 3.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of Outbrain stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $5.07. The stock had a trading volume of 17,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 395,502. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.23. Outbrain has a 12-month low of $4.60 and a 12-month high of $20.99.

Get Outbrain alerts:

Separately, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Outbrain from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday.

Outbrain Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online content recommendation platform worldwide. It offers Outbrain Engage, a product suite for media partners that provides personalized feeds and data-driven recommendations, as well as a solution to maximize user engagement. The company's Outbrain Engage solution also includes a web-based dashboard to manage and control various aspects of the platform, including content, formats, sources, frequency, and categories of ads delivered on their properties, as well as monetizes the content through customized data-driven advertising.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Outbrain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Outbrain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.