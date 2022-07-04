OVH Groupe (OTC:OVHFF) Cut to Neutral at Citigroup

Citigroup downgraded shares of OVH Groupe (OTC:OVHFF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

OVHFF has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley cut shares of OVH Groupe from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of OVH Groupe from €27.00 ($28.72) to €24.00 ($25.53) and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th.

OVHFF opened at $22.30 on Friday. OVH Groupe has a twelve month low of $22.30 and a twelve month high of $22.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.81.

OVH Groupe SAS provides public and private cloud, shared hosting, and dedicated server products and solutions worldwide. The company offers Bare Metal Cloud, an instant provisioning and automated access to dedicated servers; Hosted Private Cloud, which are software defined data center services; Public Cloud that provides computing services on shared servers; and web cloud services to help individuals and companies to start and enhance their digital journey.

