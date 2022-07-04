Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Stake Increased by Exane Derivatives

Exane Derivatives grew its holdings in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) by 38.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 22,175 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,170 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in Owens Corning were worth $2,029,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 10.6% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 29,529 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,525,000 after acquiring an additional 2,834 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 21.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 110,269 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,427,000 after acquiring an additional 19,493 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 16.1% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 21,652 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,851,000 after acquiring an additional 2,995 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Owens Corning in the third quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in Owens Corning by 228.3% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 28,790 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,605,000 after buying an additional 20,020 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.55% of the company’s stock.

OC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $111.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $90.00 to $77.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Owens Corning in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Owens Corning from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $119.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.33.

Shares of NYSE OC traded up $3.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $77.49. The company had a trading volume of 42,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,024,686. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.96. Owens Corning has a 12 month low of $72.97 and a 12 month high of $101.12. The firm has a market cap of $7.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.32, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.44.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.42. Owens Corning had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 24.44%. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Owens Corning will post 11.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 15th. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio is 13.23%.

Owens Corning manufactures and markets insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

