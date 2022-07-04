Owlet, Inc. (NYSE:OWLT) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Owlet, Inc. (NYSE:OWLT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,280,000 shares, a decrease of 22.9% from the May 31st total of 1,660,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 393,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days. Currently, 2.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of NYSE OWLT traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $1.76. 11,972 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 319,730. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.97. Owlet has a 12 month low of $1.56 and a 12 month high of $11.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Owlet (NYSE:OWLT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $21.50 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Owlet will post -0.66 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Owlet from $2.50 to $3.25 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of OWLT. Anqa Management LLC acquired a new stake in Owlet in the 4th quarter valued at $3,813,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Owlet by 73.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,722,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,113,000 after buying an additional 1,149,939 shares during the last quarter. Decheng Capital Management III Cayman LLC acquired a new stake in Owlet in the 1st quarter valued at $3,998,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Owlet in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,895,000. Finally, EMC Capital Management increased its stake in Owlet by 574.2% in the 4th quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 157,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 134,319 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.56% of the company’s stock.

Owlet, Inc operates as a digital parenting platform in the United States. The company's platform focuses on giving real-time data and insights to parents. Its products include Smart Sock, a baby monitor to track an infant's oxygen levels, heart rates, and sleep trends; Dream Sock, an app to assist children for better sleep; Cam, a video streaming app to hear and see baby from anywhere; and Dream Lab, an interactive online platform that assists families in building healthy sleep habits.

