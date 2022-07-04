P/F Bakkafrost (OTCMKTS:BKFKF) Short Interest Update

P/F Bakkafrost (OTCMKTS:BKFKF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 51,600 shares, a decline of 27.8% from the May 31st total of 71,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 86.0 days.

Separately, Nordea Equity Research downgraded P/F Bakkafrost from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th.

OTCMKTS BKFKF remained flat at $$63.70 on Monday. P/F Bakkafrost has a 52-week low of $57.14 and a 52-week high of $92.93. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $63.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.97.

P/F Bakkafrost, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells salmon products under the Bakkafrost and Havsbrún brands in North America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Farming FO; Farming SCT; Value Added Products; and Fishmeal, Oil and Fish Feed.

