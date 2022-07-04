Pacific Financial Group Inc. Buys 1,575 Shares of Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF (BATS:DIVO)

Pacific Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF (BATS:DIVO – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,505 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares during the quarter. Pacific Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF were worth $993,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in shares of Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 35,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370 shares in the last quarter. IAM Advisory LLC lifted its position in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. IAM Advisory LLC now owns 116,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,389,000 after acquiring an additional 6,627 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. lifted its position in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 46,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after acquiring an additional 8,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,053,000.

Get Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF alerts:

DIVO stock traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $34.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 243,251 shares. Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF has a 12 month low of $25.59 and a 12 month high of $30.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.03 and its 200-day moving average is $36.43.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF (BATS:DIVO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.