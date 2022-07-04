Pacific Financial Group Inc. Cuts Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Pacific Financial Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,785 shares of the company’s stock after selling 182 shares during the period. Pacific Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 146.4% in the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSV traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $77.03. The stock had a trading volume of 100,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,761,531. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $75.65 and a 1 year high of $82.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $76.94 and its 200-day moving average is $78.42.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

