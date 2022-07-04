Pacific Financial Group Inc. Grows Stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Pacific Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 84.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,313 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,728 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises 1.5% of Pacific Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Pacific Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $2,348,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Centerpoint Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2,875.0% in the fourth quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Concorde Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Savior LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 36.0% in the 4th quarter. Savior LLC now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VTI traded up $1.99 on Monday, reaching $190.61. 80,514 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,058,482. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $199.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $216.90. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $181.67 and a 52 week high of $244.06.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

