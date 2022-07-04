Pacific Financial Group Inc. Purchases 3,554 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Pacific Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,672 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,554 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF accounts for approximately 2.0% of Pacific Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Pacific Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $3,065,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Tsfg LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 86.2% during the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000.

Get iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IJK traded up $0.75 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $64.48. The company had a trading volume of 59,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 383,682. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $68.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.48. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $61.44 and a 52 week high of $88.25.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.