Pacific Financial Group Inc. Raises Stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Pacific Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 17,226 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,458 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF makes up 1.2% of Pacific Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Pacific Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $1,889,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. WNY Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 5,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. FC Advisory LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 4.1% in the first quarter. FC Advisory LLC now owns 2,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 3.6% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 4,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter.

IJJ traded up $1.10 during trading on Monday, hitting $95.51. 60,434 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 677,528. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $90.89 and a 12-month high of $114.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $100.03 and a 200 day moving average of $105.21.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

