Palladiem LLC Grows Stake in Virtus Newfleet ABS/MBS ETF (NYSEARCA:VABS)

Palladiem LLC lifted its stake in shares of Virtus Newfleet ABS/MBS ETF (NYSEARCA:VABS – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 359,216 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,960 shares during the quarter. Virtus Newfleet ABS/MBS ETF comprises 7.6% of Palladiem LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Palladiem LLC owned about 0.55% of Virtus Newfleet ABS/MBS ETF worth $8,639,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Shares of VABS stock traded up $0.09 on Monday, reaching $23.67. 100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,429. Virtus Newfleet ABS/MBS ETF has a one year low of $23.42 and a one year high of $25.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.71 and a 200-day moving average of $24.16.

