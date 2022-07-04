Palladiem LLC Purchases Shares of 38,388 Invesco S&P International Developed High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (BATS:IDHD)

Palladiem LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P International Developed High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (BATS:IDHD – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 38,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,016,000. Invesco S&P International Developed High Dividend Low Volatility ETF comprises about 0.9% of Palladiem LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P International Developed High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $714,000 after buying an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P International Developed High Dividend Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $296,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp purchased a new position in Invesco S&P International Developed High Dividend Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $298,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P International Developed High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 8.7% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 16,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344 shares in the last quarter.

IDHD traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $23.64. 10,774 shares of the company traded hands. Invesco S&P International Developed High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a 52-week low of $13.93 and a 52-week high of $30.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.96.

