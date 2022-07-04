Pan Global Resources (CVE:PGZ) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.40

Pan Global Resources Inc. (CVE:PGZ – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.40 and last traded at C$0.40, with a volume of 100500 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.44.

The company has a quick ratio of 16.03, a current ratio of 16.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.67. The company has a market cap of C$82.31 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.80.

Get Pan Global Resources alerts:

In other Pan Global Resources news, Director Patrick Charles Evans purchased 50,000 shares of Pan Global Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.54 per share, for a total transaction of C$26,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,879,973 shares in the company, valued at C$1,548,273.48. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 99,973 shares of company stock worth $60,557.

Pan Global Resources Inc, a junior resource company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Spain. It explores for lead, zinc, silver, gold, and copper deposits. The company has an option to acquire 100% interest in the Aguilas Project that includes 4 mineral exploration licenses covering 13,563 hectares, as well as additional mineral rights applications covering 2,803 hectares located in the provinces of Cordoba and Ciudad Real, Kingdom of Spain.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pan Global Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pan Global Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.