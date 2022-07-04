Pangolin Price Down 23.7% Over Last Week (PNG)

Pangolin (PNG) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 3rd. During the last seven days, Pangolin has traded down 23.7% against the U.S. dollar. Pangolin has a total market capitalization of $4.32 million and $229,985.00 worth of Pangolin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pangolin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0381 or 0.00000198 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.11 or 0.00161404 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005183 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $149.89 or 0.00777576 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.41 or 0.00085152 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001673 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002361 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00016291 BTC.

Pangolin Coin Profile

Pangolin’s total supply is 230,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 113,317,861 coins. Pangolin’s official Twitter account is @pangolindex

Buying and Selling Pangolin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pangolin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pangolin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pangolin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

