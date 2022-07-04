Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) Price Target Cut to $110.00

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by KeyCorp from $120.00 to $110.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Papa John’s International’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.82 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on PZZA. BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of Papa John’s International from $155.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Papa John’s International from $145.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Papa John’s International from $122.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Oppenheimer restated a buy rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Papa John’s International in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Papa John’s International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, April 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $130.57.

NASDAQ PZZA opened at $86.60 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $85.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.43. Papa John’s International has a 52-week low of $74.46 and a 52-week high of $140.68. The company has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of -157.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.02.

Papa John’s International ( NASDAQ:PZZA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95. Papa John’s International had a net margin of 4.60% and a negative return on equity of 75.29%. The firm had revenue of $542.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.38 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Papa John’s International will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Papa John’s International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -254.55%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International by 1.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,116,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,547,000 after purchasing an additional 16,767 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International by 94.5% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,079,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,019,000 after purchasing an additional 524,219 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International by 3.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 878,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,454,000 after purchasing an additional 30,700 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Papa John’s International during the fourth quarter worth $100,365,000. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International by 13.5% during the first quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 700,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,705,000 after purchasing an additional 83,195 shares during the last quarter. 98.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

