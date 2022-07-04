Parachute Reaches Market Cap of $301,856.16 (PAR)

Parachute (PAR) traded 27.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on July 4th. During the last week, Parachute has traded down 6.6% against the US dollar. Parachute has a total market cap of $301,856.16 and $52,271.00 worth of Parachute was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Parachute coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00025467 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000230 BTC.

GreenCoin.AI (GRC) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Zebec Protocol (ZBC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MM Optimizer (MMO) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00008652 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Notional Finance (NOTE) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001463 BTC.

Interlude (ISH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000009 BTC.

About Parachute

PAR is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Parachute’s total supply is 999,628,334 coins and its circulating supply is 878,599,675 coins. Parachute’s official Twitter account is @parachutetoken . The Reddit community for Parachute is /r/ParachuteToken . Parachute’s official website is www.parachutetoken.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Parachute launched with the goal of giving people better access and integrations with their cryptocurrency. It has put DeFi tools inside one app that lives in the places where people chat. The PAR token is used throughout Parachute products to interact with DeFi applications. “

Buying and Selling Parachute

