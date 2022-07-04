Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) Price Target Cut to $123.00

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $145.00 to $123.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on PAYX. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Paychex from $137.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Barclays decreased their price target on Paychex from $140.00 to $127.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Cowen decreased their price target on Paychex from $151.00 to $140.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Paychex in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Paychex from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $130.77.

NASDAQ PAYX opened at $116.36 on Thursday. Paychex has a 12 month low of $106.55 and a 12 month high of $141.92. The company has a 50-day moving average of $121.44 and a 200-day moving average of $124.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company has a market cap of $42.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.98.

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 29th. The business services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 30.20% and a return on equity of 43.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Paychex will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. This is a positive change from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 11th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.29%.

In other Paychex news, VP Karen E. Saunders-Mcclendon sold 203 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.69, for a total value of $27,748.07. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,994 shares in the company, valued at $409,249.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 26,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.26, for a total transaction of $3,672,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 52,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,394,819.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PAYX. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Paychex during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in Paychex during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new position in Paychex during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Paychex during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

