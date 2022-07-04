Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) PT Lowered to $135.00 at Cowen

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Cowen from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on PAYX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Paychex from $145.00 to $123.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Cowen cut their price target on Paychex from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Paychex from $140.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Paychex from $137.00 to $142.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Paychex from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Paychex has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $130.77.

PAYX stock opened at $116.36 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $42.01 billion, a PE ratio of 30.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.98. Paychex has a 12-month low of $106.55 and a 12-month high of $141.92. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $121.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $124.75.

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 29th. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 43.65% and a net margin of 30.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. Research analysts predict that Paychex will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. This is an increase from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.29%.

In related news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 26,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.26, for a total value of $3,672,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 52,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,394,819.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Karen E. Saunders-Mcclendon sold 203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.69, for a total value of $27,748.07. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $409,249.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American National Bank lifted its position in Paychex by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 310 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. lifted its position in Paychex by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 6,395 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $873,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in Paychex by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 564 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Paychex by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 17,695 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,415,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in Paychex by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 5,216 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $712,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. 80.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

