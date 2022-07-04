Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) Receives $249.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eighteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $249.00.

Several research firms have commented on PCTY. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Paylocity from $225.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Paylocity from $265.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Paylocity in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $225.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Paylocity in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $265.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th.

PCTY opened at $177.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.80 billion, a PE ratio of 114.74 and a beta of 1.24. Paylocity has a 52 week low of $152.01 and a 52 week high of $314.49. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $175.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $195.48.

Paylocity ( NASDAQ:PCTY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The software maker reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $245.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.64 million. Paylocity had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 17.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Paylocity will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 48,930 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.12, for a total value of $7,981,461.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,467,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,870,537,330.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Nicholas Rost sold 276 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $55,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,816 shares in the company, valued at $563,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 45,044 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,638,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Paylocity during the fourth quarter worth about $9,465,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in Paylocity by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 8,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,888,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management acquired a new stake in Paylocity during the fourth quarter worth about $2,111,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Paylocity during the fourth quarter worth about $4,823,000. 69.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Payroll and Tax Services solution to simplify payroll, automate processes and manage compliance requirements within one system; expense management, on demand payment, and garnishment solutions; human capital management and employee self-service solutions, document library, compliance dashboard, and HR edge; time and attendance solution, which tracks time and attendance data, eliminating the need for manual tracking of accruals and reducing administrative tasks; schedule tracking services; and time collection devices, including kiosks, time clocks, and mobile and web applications.

