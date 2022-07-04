PERI Finance Trading 11% Higher Over Last Week (PERI)

PERI Finance (PERI) traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 3rd. One PERI Finance coin can now be purchased for $0.0965 or 0.00000505 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. PERI Finance has a market capitalization of $823,781.07 and $540,468.00 worth of PERI Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, PERI Finance has traded 11% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.63 or 0.00165676 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005233 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 22% against the dollar and now trades at $148.77 or 0.00779181 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.51 or 0.00086456 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001661 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002361 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00016810 BTC.

PERI Finance’s total supply is 13,615,440 coins and its circulating supply is 8,540,090 coins. The Reddit community for PERI Finance is https://reddit.com/r/PERI_Finance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PERI Finance’s official Twitter account is @PERIfinance

