PharmaCyte Biotech, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PMCB) Shares Bought by Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC

Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC increased its position in shares of PharmaCyte Biotech, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PMCB – Get Rating) by 19.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 309,294 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,600 shares during the period. PharmaCyte Biotech makes up about 0.2% of Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC’s holdings in PharmaCyte Biotech were worth $711,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PharmaCyte Biotech during the 3rd quarter valued at about $280,000. 10.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get PharmaCyte Biotech alerts:

Shares of PMCB stock remained flat at $$2.24 during trading on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 120,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 332,981. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.23. PharmaCyte Biotech, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.79 and a 1-year high of $21.00.

PharmaCyte Biotech, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cellular therapies for cancer and diabetes in the United States. Its cellular therapies are developed based on Cell-in-a-Box, a proprietary cellulose-based live cell encapsulation technology used as a platform to treat various types of cancer, including advanced and inoperable non-metastatic pancreatic cancer, as well as diabetes.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PMCB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PharmaCyte Biotech, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PMCB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PharmaCyte Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PharmaCyte Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.