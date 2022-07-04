Phoenix Biotech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PBAXW) Short Interest Update

Phoenix Biotech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PBAXW – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,300 shares, a decrease of 32.2% from the May 31st total of 27,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.

NASDAQ:PBAXW remained flat at $$0.10 on Monday. 2 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,936. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.13. Phoenix Biotech Acquisition has a 12-month low of $0.10 and a 12-month high of $0.58.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Phoenix Biotech Acquisition stock. Context Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Phoenix Biotech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PBAXW – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

Phoenix Biotech Acquisition Corp. intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, share exchange, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. It focuses on pursuing opportunities in the life sciences sector. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Oakland, California.

