Pine Cliff Energy (TSE:PNE) Upgraded by Stifel Nicolaus to “Buy”

Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Pine Cliff Energy (TSE:PNE – Get Rating) to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage currently has C$2.30 price objective on the stock.

Shares of PNE opened at C$1.46 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$501.39 million and a P/E ratio of 5.62. Pine Cliff Energy has a 1 year low of C$0.33 and a 1 year high of C$2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.23, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$1.22.

Get Pine Cliff Energy alerts:

Pine Cliff Energy (TSE:PNE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$59.45 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Pine Cliff Energy will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.0083 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. Pine Cliff Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.46%.

In other Pine Cliff Energy news, insider Robert Disbrow sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.60, for a total value of C$80,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,803,750 shares in the company, valued at C$33,286,000. Also, Senior Officer Terry Lee Mcneill sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.02, for a total value of C$505,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,404,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,836,185.04. In the last three months, insiders have bought 187,900 shares of company stock valued at $300,857 and have sold 608,000 shares valued at $1,135,640.

Pine Cliff Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas and oil in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It primarily holds interests in natural gas assets in the Southern and Edson areas; and oil and natural gas assets in the Viking Kinsella and Ghost Pine area of Central Alberta.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pine Cliff Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pine Cliff Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.