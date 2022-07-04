Piper Sandler Begins Coverage on OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX)

Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on OPRX. Roth Capital decreased their price objective on OptimizeRx from $112.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on OptimizeRx from $100.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, OptimizeRx has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $64.60.

NASDAQ:OPRX opened at $27.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $505.17 million, a PE ratio of -173.94 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.70. OptimizeRx has a fifty-two week low of $21.33 and a fifty-two week high of $99.18.

OptimizeRx ( NASDAQ:OPRX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.10). OptimizeRx had a negative net margin of 4.30% and a negative return on equity of 1.76%. The company had revenue of $13.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that OptimizeRx will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in OptimizeRx during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of OptimizeRx in the first quarter worth about $52,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of OptimizeRx by 43.2% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OptimizeRx in the fourth quarter worth about $151,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of OptimizeRx in the fourth quarter worth about $217,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.61% of the company’s stock.

About OptimizeRx

OptimizeRx Corporation, a digital health technology company, provides various solutions to life sciences organizations, healthcare providers, and patients. The company's products and applications include financial messaging, a virtual patient support center that allows doctors and staff to access sample vouchers, co-pay coupons, and other patient support through their EMR and/or e-prescribe systems; and brand awareness and therapeutic support messaging services, such as brand awareness messages, reminder ads, and therapeutic support and unbranded messages.

