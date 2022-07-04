Piper Sandler Boosts Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO) Price Target to $16.00

Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO – Get Rating) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler to $16.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Piper Sandler’s target price indicates a potential upside of 204.76% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Sutro Biopharma from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price target on Sutro Biopharma from $30.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th.

STRO traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $5.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 777,072. Sutro Biopharma has a fifty-two week low of $3.33 and a fifty-two week high of $23.70. The company has a current ratio of 5.90, a quick ratio of 5.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $246.40 million, a PE ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.10.

Sutro Biopharma ( NASDAQ:STRO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.08). Sutro Biopharma had a negative net margin of 215.16% and a negative return on equity of 42.97%. Research analysts expect that Sutro Biopharma will post -3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 117.1% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 8,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in shares of Sutro Biopharma during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Sutro Biopharma during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 76,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,000 after acquiring an additional 5,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Sutro Biopharma during the 1st quarter worth $50,000. 92.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sutro Biopharma, Inc operates as clinical stage drug discovery, development, and manufacturing company. It focuses on creating protein therapeutics for cancer and autoimmune disorders through integrated cell-free protein synthesis and site-specific conjugation platform, XpressCF+.The company's product candidates include STRO-001, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) directed against the cancer target CD74 for patients with multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma that is in Phase 1 clinical trials; and STRO-002, an ADC directed against folate receptor-alpha for patients with ovarian and endometrial cancers, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials.

