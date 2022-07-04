Piper Sandler Lowers First Western Financial (NASDAQ:MYFW) Price Target to $36.00

First Western Financial (NASDAQ:MYFW – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by investment analysts at Piper Sandler to $36.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Piper Sandler’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 32.84% from the company’s current price.
First Western Financial stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $27.10. 2,761 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,603. First Western Financial has a 12 month low of $24.34 and a 12 month high of $34.20. The business’s 50-day moving average is $30.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $256.56 million, a P/E ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.06.
First Western Financial (NASDAQ:MYFW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.02. First Western Financial had a net margin of 19.13% and a return on equity of 12.62%. The company had revenue of $26.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that First Western Financial will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MYFW. Riverwater Partners LLC acquired a new stake in First Western Financial in the fourth quarter worth $531,000. River Oaks Capital LLC acquired a new stake in First Western Financial in the fourth quarter worth $1,397,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC acquired a new stake in First Western Financial in the first quarter worth $435,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in First Western Financial by 284.1% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $963,000 after purchasing an additional 21,711 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in First Western Financial in the first quarter worth $127,000. Institutional investors own 38.94% of the company’s stock.
First Western Financial
First Western Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, private banking, personal trust, investment management, mortgage lending, and institutional asset management services. The company operates through two segments: Wealth Management and Mortgage. The Wealth Management segment provides deposit, loan, insurance, and trust and investment management advisory products and services.
