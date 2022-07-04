Piper Sandler Lowers First Western Financial (NASDAQ:MYFW) Price Target to $36.00

First Western Financial (NASDAQ:MYFW – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by investment analysts at Piper Sandler to $36.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Piper Sandler’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 32.84% from the company’s current price.

First Western Financial stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $27.10. 2,761 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,603. First Western Financial has a 12 month low of $24.34 and a 12 month high of $34.20. The business’s 50-day moving average is $30.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $256.56 million, a P/E ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.06.

First Western Financial (NASDAQ:MYFW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.02. First Western Financial had a net margin of 19.13% and a return on equity of 12.62%. The company had revenue of $26.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that First Western Financial will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David R. Duncan sold 6,536 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.06, for a total value of $209,544.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,162 shares in the company, valued at $550,213.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director David R. Duncan sold 1,780 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.77, for a total transaction of $54,770.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 40,380 shares in the company, valued at $1,242,492.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 12,490 shares of company stock worth $393,208 over the last quarter. 18.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MYFW. Riverwater Partners LLC acquired a new stake in First Western Financial in the fourth quarter worth $531,000. River Oaks Capital LLC acquired a new stake in First Western Financial in the fourth quarter worth $1,397,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC acquired a new stake in First Western Financial in the first quarter worth $435,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in First Western Financial by 284.1% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $963,000 after purchasing an additional 21,711 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in First Western Financial in the first quarter worth $127,000. Institutional investors own 38.94% of the company’s stock.

First Western Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, private banking, personal trust, investment management, mortgage lending, and institutional asset management services. The company operates through two segments: Wealth Management and Mortgage. The Wealth Management segment provides deposit, loan, insurance, and trust and investment management advisory products and services.

