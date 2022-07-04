Piper Sandler Lowers USCB Financial (NASDAQ:USCB) Price Target to $13.00

USCB Financial (NASDAQ:USCB – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Piper Sandler to $13.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Piper Sandler’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 10.26% from the company’s current price.

USCB Financial stock traded up $0.25 during trading on Monday, reaching $11.79. The company had a trading volume of 1,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,765. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.68. USCB Financial has a 1-year low of $10.53 and a 1-year high of $18.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $235.81 million and a PE ratio of -3.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78.

USCB Financial (NASDAQ:USCB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.01). USCB Financial had a net margin of 30.81% and a return on equity of 58.30%. The company had revenue of $16.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.05 million. Analysts anticipate that USCB Financial will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. EJF Capital LLC acquired a new stake in USCB Financial during the 1st quarter worth $5,782,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in USCB Financial during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of USCB Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $293,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of USCB Financial by 60.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 21,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 8,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. boosted its position in shares of USCB Financial by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 190,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,723,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. 72.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

USCB Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for U.S. Century Bank that provides various banking products and services to small-to-medium sized businesses. The company accepts checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts; and certificates of deposit. Its loan products include residential real estate loans; commercial real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans; foreign banks loans; and secured and unsecured consumer loans comprising personal loans, overdrafts, and deposit account collateralized loans.

