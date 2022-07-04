Piper Sandler Trims Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Target Price to $160.00

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler to $160.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Piper Sandler’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 17.60% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on CPT. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $160.00 to $149.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Camden Property Trust from $179.00 to $171.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on Camden Property Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $170.00 to $142.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $193.00 to $174.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $167.15.

Camden Property Trust stock traded up $1.58 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $136.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,119,898. The company has a 50 day moving average of $141.54 and a 200-day moving average of $157.80. The stock has a market cap of $14.49 billion, a PE ratio of 40.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 5.55 and a current ratio of 5.55. Camden Property Trust has a one year low of $125.17 and a one year high of $180.37.

Camden Property Trust ( NYSE:CPT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by ($1.07). Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 8.67% and a net margin of 29.75%. The firm had revenue of $311.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $308.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.24 EPS. Camden Property Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Camden Property Trust will post 6.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Camden Property Trust by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,018 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Camden Property Trust by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 11,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,873,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in Camden Property Trust by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in Camden Property Trust by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,833 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Camden Property Trust by 31.9% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

Camden Property Trust Company Profile

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 167 properties containing 56,850 apartment homes across the United States.

