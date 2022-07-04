Piper Sandler Trims East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) Target Price to $72.00

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler to $72.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Piper Sandler’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 9.59% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of East West Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wedbush cut shares of East West Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, East West Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.00.

Get East West Bancorp alerts:

EWBC stock traded up $0.90 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $65.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,060,211. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $69.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. East West Bancorp has a 12 month low of $61.65 and a 12 month high of $93.51. The company has a market capitalization of $9.35 billion, a PE ratio of 10.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.54.

East West Bancorp ( NASDAQ:EWBC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.13. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 46.15% and a return on equity of 15.90%. The company had revenue of $495.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $478.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.44 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that East West Bancorp will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 63.9% during the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 4,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,774 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $1,382,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 868.8% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 16.5% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 7,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Sarl grew its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 6.5% during the first quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 33,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,664,000 after purchasing an additional 2,059 shares during the last quarter. 89.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About East West Bancorp (Get Rating)

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals. It operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, such as personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market, and time deposits.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for East West Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for East West Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.