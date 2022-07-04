Piper Sandler Trims Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV) Target Price to $15.50

Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by research analysts at Piper Sandler to $15.50 in a report released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Piper Sandler’s target price suggests a potential upside of 6.24% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Provident Financial in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of PROV stock traded down $0.24 on Monday, reaching $14.59. 1,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,764. The company has a market cap of $106.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.05 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. Provident Financial has a 1 year low of $13.76 and a 1 year high of $18.25.

Provident Financial ( NASDAQ:PROV Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $8.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.10 million. Provident Financial had a return on equity of 7.80% and a net margin of 25.79%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Provident Financial stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROV – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 352,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,604 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 4.83% of Provident Financial worth $5,826,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 60.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Provident Financial

Provident Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the holding company for Provident Savings Bank, F.S.B. that provides community banking services to consumers and small to mid-sized businesses in the Inland Empire region of Southern California. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits; and loan portfolio consists of single-family, multi-family, commercial real estate, construction, mortgage, commercial business, and consumer loans.

