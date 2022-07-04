Pirate Chain Price Reaches $0.41 (ARRR)

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 3rd. One Pirate Chain coin can now be bought for $0.41 or 0.00002154 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Pirate Chain has traded 21.6% lower against the US dollar. Pirate Chain has a total market cap of $79.32 million and approximately $65,253.00 worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $53.16 or 0.00278737 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.22 or 0.00079802 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.39 or 0.00070232 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00004000 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Bit Hotel (BTH) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000056 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0385 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 20.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Pirate Chain Profile

ARRR is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 192,088,450 coins and its circulating supply is 193,096,192 coins. Pirate Chain’s official Twitter account is @PirateChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Pirate Chain is medium.com/piratechain . The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is /r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Pirate Chain is pirate.black

According to CryptoCompare, “PirateChain (ARRR) is a 100% private send cryptocurrency. It uses a privacy protocol that cannot be compromised by other users activity on the network. Most privacy coins are riddled with holes created by optional privacy. PirateChain uses ZK-Snarks to shield 100% of the peer to peer transactions on the blockchain making for highly anonymous and private transactions. “

Buying and Selling Pirate Chain

